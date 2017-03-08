Bloody man chases kids, park panics until police kill him
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Campbell receives Georgetown Hockey Heri...
|6 hr
|ReceivesPhartz
|2
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|17 hr
|RatePharttz
|16
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|17 hr
|WonderingPharttz
|103
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|BigPharts
|32,777
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|23 hr
|Onus Pharter
|2
|Bournemouth - extremely disappointed' after Tyr...
|Fri
|FivePhartz
|1
|Craig Gordon signs new three-year contract with...
|Fri
|ThreePhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC