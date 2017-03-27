Birmingham Bears sign veteran New Zealander Grant Elliott for NatWest T20 Blast
Birmingham Bears have signed veteran New Zealander Grant Elliott on a 'Kolpak' deal for this summer's NatWest T20 Blast. Warwickshire confirmed the 38-year-old batting all-rounder's arrival this season, as a non-overseas player - a factor which means he is calling time on a nine-year international career which has brought him 104 caps for the Kiwis across the formats.
