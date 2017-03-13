Besiktas thrash Olympiacos to reach E...

Besiktas thrash Olympiacos to reach Europa League last eight

The Turkish league leaders drew the first leg in Greece 1-1 but eased to a 4-1 victory in Istanbul despite playing 50 minutes with 10 men. The hosts quickly built on their away goal when Vincent Aboubakar - Besiktas' scorer in Athens - netted again to put his side ahead in the tie after only 10 minutes.

