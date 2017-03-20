Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS side Chicago Fire
The German World Cup winner will move to the Major League Soccer club on a one-year contract, the Chicago Tribune newspaper said. It quoted 32-year-old Schweinsteiger as saying: "Throughout my career, I've always sought opportunities where I hoped to make a positive impact and to help make something great.
