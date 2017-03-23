Barca deny seeking permission to speak to Ernesto Valverde over summer vacancy
Valverde, enjoying an impressive campaign with Athletic, is one of a number of names linked with replacing Luis Enrique, who announced earlier this month that he will not be Barca's head coach next season. But a statement from the Catalan club on Friday evening read: "FC Barcelona emphatically denies having asked permission from Athletic Club to negotiate the hiring of coach Ernesto Valverde, as reported tonight on television in Catalonia.
