Australia's cricketers meet Dalai Lama ahead of India decider in Dharamsala
Australia sought some spiritual guidance ahead of the crucial fourth Test against India in Dharamsala as their players enjoyed an audience with the Dalai Lama. Captain Steve Smith led the delegation to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader on Friday at his Himalayan base as his team prepared to once again cross swords with India in what has been a fractious series so far.
