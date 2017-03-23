Australia's cricketers meet Dalai Lam...

Australia's cricketers meet Dalai Lama ahead of India decider in Dharamsala

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Falmouth Packet

Australia sought some spiritual guidance ahead of the crucial fourth Test against India in Dharamsala as their players enjoyed an audience with the Dalai Lama. Captain Steve Smith led the delegation to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader on Friday at his Himalayan base as his team prepared to once again cross swords with India in what has been a fractious series so far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr AllPhartx 32,818
News Top StorySpike Lee calls lack of suitors for Co... 10 hr MadePhaarts 6
News Republic players James McClean and Shane Duffy ... Thu Republic Phart 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Thu Players Phart 1
News Bastian Schweinsteiger joins MLS side Chicago Fire Thu Joins Phart 1
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Wed WasPhart 206
News Chicago should decriminalize fare evasion Mar 22 ShouldPharrt 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,796,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC