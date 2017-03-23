Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait retires from cricket
Former Australia international Shaun Tait has called time on his professional career after struggling to overcome a chronic elbow complaint. Two of Tait's three Test appearances came in the memorable 2005 Ashes series but a host of injuries meant he only played first-class cricket for another three years after that.
