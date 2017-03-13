Arsene Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - " reports
Out of contract at the end of the season, Wenger is reported to be ready to sign a new two-year deal with the Gunners after revealing over the weekend he had made up his mind regarding his future and that an announcement would be made "very soon". It is understood that, contrary to reports from German newspaper Bild, Arsenal have not made an official approach to Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel and seem resolved to stand by Wenger.
