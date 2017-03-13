Arsenal thrashed 3-1 by West Bromwich Albion

Two headers by Craig Dawson and a Hal Robson-Kanu strike lifted West Bromwich Albion to a 3-1 win over Arsenal and piled more misery on their manager Arsene Wenger after a pulsating Premier League clash on Saturday. The result left Arsenal, still reeling from a 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16, in fifth place, five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.