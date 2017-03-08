Arsenal reach FA Cup semi-finals to end Lincoln's dream

Arsenal ended a miserable week on a relative high as they easily saw off non-league Lincoln 5-0 to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The cup competition has offered solace to under-fire manager Arsene Wenger in recent seasons and the Frenchman needed this win as their Premier League and Champions League hopes died in the preceding week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chardandilminsternews.co.uk.