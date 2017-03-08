Arsenal reach FA Cup semi-finals to end Lincoln's dream
Arsenal ended a miserable week on a relative high as they easily saw off non-league Lincoln 5-0 to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The cup competition has offered solace to under-fire manager Arsene Wenger in recent seasons and the Frenchman needed this win as their Premier League and Champions League hopes died in the preceding week.
