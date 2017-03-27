Anthony Joshua: Spell at Nigerian boarding school was good for me
Anthony Joshua will be Britain's highest-profile fighter when he faces Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley next month, but he was very nearly lost to a boarding school in Nigeria. The IBF heavyweight champion, whose full name is Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, joined his Nigerian mother Yeta in the African nation for six months at the age of 11 and attended a school he expected to remain in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakland Raiders Fans Rallying to Keep Team from...
|9 hr
|BiggestPharts
|4
|Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,...
|10 hr
|SuffersPhartx
|2
|Tom Brady 'willing to play six or seven more ye...
|12 hr
|SevenPhartz
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|The Phartss
|32,832
|Claudio Bravo happy at Manchester City
|20 hr
|Bravo Phartz
|1
|Ward and Washington on-target as Northern Irela...
|21 hr
|Ward Phartz
|1
|No timescale put on Seamus Coleman's recovery f...
|21 hr
|Recovery Phartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC