Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win over Lucas Pouille
Andy Murray will face Fernando Verdasco in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Championships following a straight-sets victory over Lucas Pouille. The world number one stumbled through the opening set before producing a dominant display in the second to secure a 7-5 6-1 success over the Frenchman.
