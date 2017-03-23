Andy Murray set to miss GB Davis Cup ...

Andy Murray set to miss GB Davis Cup tie against France due to elbow - tear'

7 hrs ago

Andy Murray's elbow injury is set to keep him out of the Davis Cup quarter-final tie with France next week, according to brother Jamie. The world number one was forced to withdraw from the Miami Open after suffering the injury practising for the event and returned to Britain last week where a scan revealed the damage.

