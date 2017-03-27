Andy Murray ruled out of GB's Davis C...

Andy Murray ruled out of GB's Davis Cup tie with France

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Ledbury Reporter

Great Britain's hopes of reaching the Davis Cup semi-finals suffered a major blow after Andy Murray was ruled out of next month's last-eight clash with France through injury. The world number one withdrew from the Miami Open because of an elbow problem and it has now been confirmed he will not be part of Britain's team in Rouen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 33 min The Phartss 32,832
News Claudio Bravo happy at Manchester City 4 hr Bravo Phartz 1
News Ward and Washington on-target as Northern Irela... 4 hr Ward Phartz 1
News No timescale put on Seamus Coleman's recovery f... 4 hr Recovery Phartz 1
News Swim Ontario honours Bassett for longtime volun... (Nov '09) 4 hr CitizensPharts 4
LSGTPA 2017 Schedule 21 hr LonePhartsz 2
Make Extra Cash From Just Watching Sports! Mon HavePhartt 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,594 • Total comments across all topics: 279,878,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC