Andy Murray ruled out of GB's Davis Cup tie with France
Great Britain's hopes of reaching the Davis Cup semi-finals suffered a major blow after Andy Murray was ruled out of next month's last-eight clash with France through injury. The world number one withdrew from the Miami Open because of an elbow problem and it has now been confirmed he will not be part of Britain's team in Rouen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|33 min
|The Phartss
|32,832
|Claudio Bravo happy at Manchester City
|4 hr
|Bravo Phartz
|1
|Ward and Washington on-target as Northern Irela...
|4 hr
|Ward Phartz
|1
|No timescale put on Seamus Coleman's recovery f...
|4 hr
|Recovery Phartz
|1
|Swim Ontario honours Bassett for longtime volun... (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|CitizensPharts
|4
|LSGTPA 2017 Schedule
|21 hr
|LonePhartsz
|2
|Make Extra Cash From Just Watching Sports!
|Mon
|HavePhartt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC