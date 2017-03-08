Andy Murray can't explain Indian Well...

Andy Murray can't explain Indian Wells struggles after loss to Vasek Pospisil

Beaten Andy Murray was at a loss to explain his Indian Wells woes after a shock second-round defeat against Canada's Vasek Pospisil. The Scot's best showing in California came in 2009 as a runner-up to Rafael Nadal and this 6-4 7-6 defeat was his first in five meetings against the world number 129.

