Andy Murray and Dan Evans crash out of BNP Paribas Open doubles

3 hrs ago

Andy Murray missed out on a doubles meeting with brother Jamie after he and Dan Evans were knocked out in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open. Rojer/Tecau take out Evans/Andy Murray 6-4 6-3 in 2R doubles action to earn a spot in the #BNPPO17 QFs.

