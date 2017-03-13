Andy Murray and Dan Evans crash out of BNP Paribas Open doubles
Andy Murray missed out on a doubles meeting with brother Jamie after he and Dan Evans were knocked out in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open. Rojer/Tecau take out Evans/Andy Murray 6-4 6-3 in 2R doubles action to earn a spot in the #BNPPO17 QFs.
