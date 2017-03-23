Alastair Cook set to take on England team-mate James Anderson in Essex opener
Alastair Cook will face a familiar figure in James Anderson when he takes guard again in first-class cricket for the first time since the end of his tenure as England Test captain. England's all-time highest Test run-scorer will be up against the national record wicket-taker in the most eye-catching clash following confirmation of contracted players' availability for their counties in the early weeks of the season.
