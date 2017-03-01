Aguero continues red-hot form to lift Manchester City to victory over Sunderland
Manchester City survived an early scare before goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane boosted their top four credentials with a 2-0 win at rock-bottom Sunderland on Sunday. Jermain Defoe came close to giving the hosts a shock lead in the 20th minute when he drilled his shot against the post before Fabio Borini headed the rebound wide.
