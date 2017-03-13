Agnew: Boro can be driven on by memory of tough promotion campaign last season
Steve Agnew is convinced his Middlesbrough players will not allow the club to slip out of the Premier League because they remember how tough it was to get there. Boro spent seven years in the wilderness after losing their top-flight status in 2009, but eventually secured their return under Aitor Karanka at the end of last season.
