5 things you should know about Johanna Konta
Johanna Konta can seal the most prestigious title of her career on Saturday by beating Caroline Wozniacki in the final of the Miami Open. Konta is the first British woman ever to make the final of the tournament and will climb to seventh in the world if she overcomes the Dane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Earnhardt says he has felt great all season aft...
|1 hr
|He phartz
|2
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|6 hr
|ReallyPhartt
|18
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|GDHS Rebels get a taste of what it's like to be... (Jun '09)
|19 hr
|Get phart
|5
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Thu
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Thu
|Summer phart
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|HePharts
|32,836
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC