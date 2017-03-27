5 things you should know about Johann...

5 things you should know about Johanna Konta

6 hrs ago

Johanna Konta can seal the most prestigious title of her career on Saturday by beating Caroline Wozniacki in the final of the Miami Open. Konta is the first British woman ever to make the final of the tournament and will climb to seventh in the world if she overcomes the Dane.

Chicago, IL

