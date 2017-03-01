5 things we learned from Tony Bellew'...

5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory over David Haye

Tony Bellew's shock win over David Haye at London's O2 Arena has left the victor looking at the most lucrative phase of his career and could leave his opponent facing retirement. Few were expecting the WBC cruiserweight champion to beat Haye in his first fight at heavyweight, so the outcome could force each to reconsider their plans.

