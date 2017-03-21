5 talking points ahead of the Australian Grand Prix
Nico Rosberg's stunning retirement means the campaign will start without its reigning champion for the first time since 1994, while his former rival Lewis Hamilton is the favourite to reclaim the title. But what - if any - say will Sebastian Vettel's resurgent Ferrari team have? What a difference 12 months makes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago should decriminalize fare evasion
|50 min
|ShouldPharrt
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|And pharts
|32,810
|Man named in Brady jersey case sought autograph...
|2 hr
|Man pharts
|2
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|BeenPharts
|2,122
|Cutler throws for 221 yards, Bears take advanta... (Sep '10)
|22 hr
|BearsPhart
|296
|Red Dead Redemption is Getting Modded into Gta V
|Tue
|GettingPhart
|2
|Town ending brief electric ice resurfacer exper...
|Tue
|CouncilPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC