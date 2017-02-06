Willy Caballero hails Claudio Bravo response after losing number one spot
Caballero started his third successive match in Sunday's 2-1 home win over Swansea after being preferred to Bravo by manager Pep Guardiola. Bravo, who was controversially and surprisingly signed to supplant England number one Joe Hart earlier this season, has made a limited impact at the Etihad Stadium.
