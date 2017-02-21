Wild acquire centre Martin Hanzal in trade with Coyotes
In acquiring centre Martin Hanzal, the Minnesota Wild are going all in trying to win the Stanley Cup this season. The Wild traded a 2017 first-round pick, 2018 second-round pick and conditional 2019 fourth-round pick and minor leaguer Grayson Downing to the Arizona Coyotes for Hanzal, forward Ryan White and a 2017 fourth-round pick.
