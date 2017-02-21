Wild acquire centre Martin Hanzal in ...

Wild acquire centre Martin Hanzal in trade with Coyotes

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

In acquiring centre Martin Hanzal, the Minnesota Wild are going all in trying to win the Stanley Cup this season. The Wild traded a 2017 first-round pick, 2018 second-round pick and conditional 2019 fourth-round pick and minor leaguer Grayson Downing to the Arizona Coyotes for Hanzal, forward Ryan White and a 2017 fourth-round pick.

