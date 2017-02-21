Westbrook's triple-double leads Thund...

Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Lakers, 110-93

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Westbrook scored 17 points in his 28th triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 110-93 on Friday night. It was the first game in a Thunder uniform for Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott, acquired Thursday in a trade with the Chicago Bulls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very... 1 hr Rich K 1
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 1 hr Sam 139
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez 12 hr SignPhartc 2
News Huron Aggies defeat Coalinga Oilers in two games (May '08) 13 hr EatPhartss 46
News Goalkeeper's midgame pie sparks gambling probe 18 hr BehindPharts 7
News Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's... 19 hr ErasPhartzz 24
News Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10) 22 hr Skinny Phart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,136,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC