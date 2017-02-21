Westbrook's triple-double leads Thunder past Lakers, 110-93
Westbrook scored 17 points in his 28th triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 110-93 on Friday night. It was the first game in a Thunder uniform for Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott, acquired Thursday in a trade with the Chicago Bulls.
