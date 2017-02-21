West Indies v England talking points

West Indies v England talking points

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk

At 30, he acknowledges 16 Test caps are almost certain to be the sum of his achievements in the traditional format. Win or lose in the Caribbean - and the latter is near unthinkable - the Irishman will be in charge this summer, after returning to a convincing level of individual form in India last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 16 min Sam 206
News Panthers re-sign Mario Addison to 3-year contract 59 min AnimalPhartx 4
News College Football Star Arrested On Public Intoxi... 1 hr WhodaPhartx 9
News New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig... 4 hr JustPharts 2
News QB Jay Cutler has only taken the Bears to posts... (Aug '16) 11 hr Pigskin Phart 3
News Osweiler return to Denver a bust 12 hr Big Loud Phart 2
News Texans urged to stay in room, not eat room serv... 12 hr Big Fat Phart 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC