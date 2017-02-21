West Indies v England talking points
At 30, he acknowledges 16 Test caps are almost certain to be the sum of his achievements in the traditional format. Win or lose in the Caribbean - and the latter is near unthinkable - the Irishman will be in charge this summer, after returning to a convincing level of individual form in India last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prestwichandwhitefieldguide.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|16 min
|Sam
|206
|Panthers re-sign Mario Addison to 3-year contract
|59 min
|AnimalPhartx
|4
|College Football Star Arrested On Public Intoxi...
|1 hr
|WhodaPhartx
|9
|New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig...
|4 hr
|JustPharts
|2
|QB Jay Cutler has only taken the Bears to posts... (Aug '16)
|11 hr
|Pigskin Phart
|3
|Osweiler return to Denver a bust
|12 hr
|Big Loud Phart
|2
|Texans urged to stay in room, not eat room serv...
|12 hr
|Big Fat Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC