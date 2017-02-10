West Brom boss Tony Pulis fumes & claims Ryan Shawcross 'loser' comment was spun

Tony Pulis labelled as "absolutely disgraceful" the way he believes Stoke have "spun" claims he called Ryan Shawcross a "loser". The West Brom manager, whose team on Saturday rescued a 2-2 Premier League draw at West Ham with Gareth McAuley's stoppage-time header, said he used the word "loser" but not in an aggressive way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.