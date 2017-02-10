West Brom boss Tony Pulis fumes & claims Ryan Shawcross 'loser' comment was spun
Tony Pulis labelled as "absolutely disgraceful" the way he believes Stoke have "spun" claims he called Ryan Shawcross a "loser". The West Brom manager, whose team on Saturday rescued a 2-2 Premier League draw at West Ham with Gareth McAuley's stoppage-time header, said he used the word "loser" but not in an aggressive way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly resigns as Campbell Hall coach (Feb '09)
|38 min
|PresentPharter
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|43 min
|ChosenPharter
|32,732
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|1 hr
|SunPhartings
|4
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|2 hr
|ShovelledPharts
|51
|Farts Like the Attention (Jul '15)
|Fri
|CrunchyPharts
|10
|Tight end Campbell likely to become free agent (Mar '06)
|Fri
|TightPhartzz
|2
|KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Brand New Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC