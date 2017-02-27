Warriors' Durant exits game with hype...

Warriors' Durant exits game with hyperextended knee

Read more: Reuters

Feb 28, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant holds his knee after being injured against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Former NBA Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors' prized offseason acquisition, left Tuesday's game after hyperextending his left knee during the first quarter, the team said.

