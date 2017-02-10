Voters reject 2026 Olympic bid for St. Moritz, Davos
Voters in the Swiss Alps have rejected a second Olympic hosting bid planned for upscale mountain resorts St. Moritz and Davos. The canton of Graubuenden says a referendum on financing a candidacy for the 2026 Winter Games was rejected by 60.1 percent of voters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|40 min
|SeekPhartz
|10
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|6 hr
|EmployeePhartsz
|192
|Kelly resigns as Campbell Hall coach (Feb '09)
|13 hr
|PresentPharter
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|ChosenPharter
|32,732
|MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d...
|13 hr
|SunPhartings
|4
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|15 hr
|ShovelledPharts
|51
|Farts Like the Attention (Jul '15)
|Fri
|CrunchyPharts
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC