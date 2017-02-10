Voters reject 2026 Olympic bid for St...

Voters reject 2026 Olympic bid for St. Moritz, Davos

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Voters in the Swiss Alps have rejected a second Olympic hosting bid planned for upscale mountain resorts St. Moritz and Davos. The canton of Graubuenden says a referendum on financing a candidacy for the 2026 Winter Games was rejected by 60.1 percent of voters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... 40 min SeekPhartz 10
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 6 hr EmployeePhartsz 192
News Kelly resigns as Campbell Hall coach (Feb '09) 13 hr PresentPharter 10
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 13 hr ChosenPharter 32,732
News MSG security chief reportedly fired, just two d... 13 hr SunPhartings 4
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 15 hr ShovelledPharts 51
Poll Farts Like the Attention (Jul '15) Fri CrunchyPharts 10
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,794,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC