Vincent Aboubakar nets late winner as Cameroon win African Nations Cup

Substitute Vincent Aboubakar struck a dramatic late winner as Cameroon defied the odds to sink hot favourites Egypt and claim their fifth African Nations Cup triumph with a 2-1 win in Libreville. Mohamed Elneny had put Egypt in front midway through the first half but a stirring second-half performance from Cameroon saw Nicolas Nkoulou equalise before Aboubakar fired home with a sublime piece of skill in the 88th minute.

