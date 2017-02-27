Vardy hits double as Leicester begin ...

Vardy hits double as Leicester begin post-Ranieri era with win over Liverpool

Jamie Vardy's double inspired Leicester to victory over Liverpool as the champions sparked in to life following Claudio Ranieri's sacking. The England forward ended the Foxes' Premier League goal drought and secured a 3-1 win - their first since New Year's Eve - to lift the hosts out of the relegation zone, four days after the departure of title-winning manager Ranieri.

