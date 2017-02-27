Vardy hits double as Leicester begin post-Ranieri era with win over Liverpool
Jamie Vardy's double inspired Leicester to victory over Liverpool as the champions sparked in to life following Claudio Ranieri's sacking. The England forward ended the Foxes' Premier League goal drought and secured a 3-1 win - their first since New Year's Eve - to lift the hosts out of the relegation zone, four days after the departure of title-winning manager Ranieri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thewestmorland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|55 min
|StallPhartzz
|230
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|56 min
|MorePhartzz
|204
|3some (May '16)
|6 hr
|Some pharts
|5
|Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12)
|9 hr
|ItPhartss
|70
|Panthers re-sign Mario Addison to 3-year contract
|16 hr
|AnimalPhartx
|4
|College Football Star Arrested On Public Intoxi...
|16 hr
|WhodaPhartx
|9
|New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig...
|19 hr
|JustPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC