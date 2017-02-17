Vancouver Canucks honour Pat Quinn with statue outside Rogers Arena
Late NHL and Canadian men's Olympic hockey team coach Pat Quinn was honoured Saturday with a statue outside the home of the Vancouver Canucks. The life-sized bronze statue, located outside Rogers Arena near Pat Quinn Way, was sparked by a small group of his former colleagues, business partners, family friends and fans who sought to honour his legacy in a permanent way.
