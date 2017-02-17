Vancouver Canucks honour Pat Quinn wi...

Vancouver Canucks honour Pat Quinn with statue outside Rogers Arena

The Daily Townsman

Late NHL and Canadian men's Olympic hockey team coach Pat Quinn was honoured Saturday with a statue outside the home of the Vancouver Canucks. The life-sized bronze statue, located outside Rogers Arena near Pat Quinn Way, was sparked by a small group of his former colleagues, business partners, family friends and fans who sought to honour his legacy in a permanent way.

