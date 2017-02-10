US tennis chiefs apologise over Nazi-era anthem ahead of Fed Cup match
The United States Tennis Association has apologised after a version of Germany's historic national anthem associated with the Nazi regime was performed before a Fed Cup match. A male soloist at the match on the Hawaiian island of Maui sang the verse beginning with the lines "Deutschland, Deutschland uber alles, uber alles in der Welt", which translates as "Germany, Germany, above all, above all in the world".
