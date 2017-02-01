Tiger Woods admits he has to find dif...

Tiger Woods admits he has to find different ways to win following his injury problems

Tiger Woods will take inspiration from the likes of Roger Federer and Jim Furyk as he attempts to win for the first time since 2013 in any way possible. Woods admits his latest swing has been designed to "play away from pain" as he makes his comeback from a back injury which required three operations in the space of 19 months.

Chicago, IL

