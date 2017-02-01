Thomas has another big 4th quarter, Celtics beat Raptors
Isaiah Thomas scored 19 of his 44 points in the final quarter to lift the Boston Celtics over the Toronto Raptors 109-104 on Wednesday night in a showdown for first place in the Atlantic Division. It was the fifth straight win for Boston, which moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Raptors in the division and holds the Eastern Conference's No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Djokovic returns to Davis Cup against Russia
|10 min
|CCCC
|1
|Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav...
|12 min
|CCCC
|1
|Florida's Manatees Predict Different Super Bowl...
|41 min
|henry
|10
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|2 hr
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|Running back Bishop Sankey signed to Minnesota ...
|2 hr
|ExtraPhartzz
|6
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Trojan
|32,723
|National Signing Day 2017: West Virginia signs ...
|8 hr
|WestPhartsz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC