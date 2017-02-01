Thomas has another big 4th quarter, C...

Thomas has another big 4th quarter, Celtics beat Raptors

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Isaiah Thomas scored 19 of his 44 points in the final quarter to lift the Boston Celtics over the Toronto Raptors 109-104 on Wednesday night in a showdown for first place in the Atlantic Division. It was the fifth straight win for Boston, which moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Raptors in the division and holds the Eastern Conference's No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Djokovic returns to Davis Cup against Russia 10 min CCCC 1
News Troicki, Khachanov to open Serbia vs Russia Dav... 12 min CCCC 1
News Florida's Manatees Predict Different Super Bowl... 41 min henry 10
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... 2 hr WrongPhartzz 4
News Running back Bishop Sankey signed to Minnesota ... 2 hr ExtraPhartzz 6
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Trojan 32,723
News National Signing Day 2017: West Virginia signs ... 8 hr WestPhartsz 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC