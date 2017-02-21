Third suspect arrested in international cricket spot-fixing investigation

Officers from the National Crime Agency arrested the British man, who is in his 30s, on Thursday morning in Sheffield as part of its ongoing investigation. UPDATE: A third man has been arrested as part of an NCA investigation into cricket match spot-fixing https://t.co/RcQps9MFfr pic.twitter.com/gDUBu6nCm6 Two men, including Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed, were arrested by NCA officers on Monday February 13 and were bailed until April.

