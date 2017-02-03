The royals take part in a race at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London
Prince Harry sprinted past his brother and sister-in-law during a relay race at a training session for runners taking part in the London Marathon. The royal trio laced-up their trainers and took to the track at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London for their mental health campaign Head Together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LA Tech's Tyler Summitt resigns because of inap... (Apr '16)
|8 min
|TechsPhartings
|3
|On the hot seat? (Mar '08)
|9 min
|SeatPhartings
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Trojan
|32,724
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|14 hr
|AdvancesPhartsx
|2
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|18 hr
|BuddyPhartzx
|77
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|20 hr
|BoothPhartas
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia advances with 3-0 lead agains...
|21 hr
|AdvancePhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC