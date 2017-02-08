The prolific paedophile admitted 45 sex offences against children in Britain and abroad

A paedophile is likely to die in jail after being handed 13 life sentences for a "horrific" catalogue of abuse on children in Britain and abroad amid fears the full scale of his crimes have yet to emerge. Retired English teacher Mark Frost, formerly known as Andrew Tracey, 70, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to 45 sex offences against nine children in Thailand between 2009 and 2012.

