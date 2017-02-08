The prolific paedophile admitted 45 s...

The prolific paedophile admitted 45 sex offences against children in Britain and abroad

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Penarth Times

A paedophile is likely to die in jail after being handed 13 life sentences for a "horrific" catalogue of abuse on children in Britain and abroad amid fears the full scale of his crimes have yet to emerge. Retired English teacher Mark Frost, formerly known as Andrew Tracey, 70, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to 45 sex offences against nine children in Thailand between 2009 and 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penarth Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News High time Kashmir issue gets resolved, says Sha... 7 hr Couplepharts 4
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? 7 hr Getspharts 2
News NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa... 8 hr JoinsPharts 2
News Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite 8 hr HopingPharts 79
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 8 hr JuicyPharts 187
Joy 11 hr SawPhartce 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr Trojan 32,729
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,837 • Total comments across all topics: 278,687,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC