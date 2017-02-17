The mind games started early for Jose Mourinho
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has told Chelsea they have the Premier League title in the bag and can already begin focusing on an FA Cup quarter-final against his side. United booked their place in the last eight by edging Championship strugglers Blackburn 2-1 on Sunday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic stepping off the bench to settle matters after goals from Danny Graham and Marcus Rashford.
