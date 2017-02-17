The Culture, Media and Sport select c...

The Culture, Media and Sport select committee quizzed Sir Dave Brailsford in December

The much-anticipated appearance of UK Anti-Doping boss Nicole Sapstead before the Culture, Media and Sport select committee has been postponed by one week to Wednesday, March 1. Sapstead, ex-British Cycling coach Simon Cope and former Team Sky medic Dr Richard Freeman - two key actors in a drama that has dogged British Cycling and Team Sky all winter - were called to appear before the panel of MPs last month. The panel is expected to ask the trio, who have all confirmed they can make the new date, for "documentary evidence" to show no anti-doping rules were broken when Cope delivered a mystery package to Freeman at the end of Criterium du Dauphine race in France in 2011.

