Testimony set to begin in ex-NFL star's double murder trial
In this Dec. 27, 2016, file photo, former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez appears in Suffolk Superior Court for a pretrial hearing before Judge Jeffrey Locke in Boston. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the double murder trial of ex-NFL star Hernandez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Evans continues fine form in Dubai Duty Fre...
|1 hr
|FreePhartss
|1
|Pep Guardiola plans goalkeeping review but Joe ...
|1 hr
|HartsPhartss
|1
|Andy Murray wins in first match since shock Aus...
|1 hr
|WinsPhartss
|1
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|10 hr
|Probably phart
|247
|What to watch for: Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota ...
|11 hr
|Rude Loud Phart
|24
|Could Brady be best ever?
|11 hr
|Fat Loud Phart
|25
|World Baseball Classic is nice in theory, but i...
|18 hr
|WorthPhartzs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC