Teague has 25 to lift Pacers over Roc...

Teague has 25 to lift Pacers over Rockets, 117-108

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Jeff Teague scored 25 points and the Indiana Pacers overcame a huge first-half deficit and withstood a late rally by Houston to beat the Rockets 117-108 Teague has 25 to lift Pacers over Rockets, 117-108 Jeff Teague scored 25 points and the Indiana Pacers overcame a huge first-half deficit and withstood a late rally by Houston to beat the Rockets 117-108 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2myA1QJ Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague looks to pass as Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario, left, and guard Louis Williams in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 3 hr StallPhartzz 230
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 3 hr MorePhartzz 204
3some (May '16) 8 hr Some pharts 5
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) 12 hr ItPhartss 70
News Panthers re-sign Mario Addison to 3-year contract 18 hr AnimalPhartx 4
News College Football Star Arrested On Public Intoxi... 18 hr WhodaPhartx 9
News New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig... 21 hr JustPharts 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,206,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC