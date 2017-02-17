Sutton's Roarie Deacon out to prove a point against former club Arsenal
Former Arsenal youth player Roarie Deacon believes he has a point to prove against his old club when non-league Sutton United host the Gunners in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night. Deacon spent a decade at Arsenal, and the picture of him signing professional terms for the Premier League club, in which he is flanked by Arsene Wenger and his parents, still takes pride of place in the family home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|3 hr
|FairlyPhartss
|2
|Trump Might Be Planning to Deploy the National ...
|3 hr
|PlanningPhartss
|2
|Cheap Nike Kyrie Irving 3 Shoes Black White www...
|3 hr
|HomePhartss
|2
|Cheap Lebron 14 For Kids Grey Gold www lebronss...
|3 hr
|PatternPhartss
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|3 hr
|VersatilePhartss
|2
|Linda Sarsour Is Left's Newest Star
|3 hr
|NewestPhartss
|6
|Family Day activities in Halton Hills
|3 hr
|ActivityPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC