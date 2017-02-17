Sutton's Roarie Deacon out to prove a...

Sutton's Roarie Deacon out to prove a point against former club Arsenal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Keighleynews.co.uk

Former Arsenal youth player Roarie Deacon believes he has a point to prove against his old club when non-league Sutton United host the Gunners in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night. Deacon spent a decade at Arsenal, and the picture of him signing professional terms for the Premier League club, in which he is flanked by Arsene Wenger and his parents, still takes pride of place in the family home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... 3 hr FairlyPhartss 2
News Trump Might Be Planning to Deploy the National ... 3 hr PlanningPhartss 2
Cheap Nike Kyrie Irving 3 Shoes Black White www... 3 hr HomePhartss 2
Cheap Lebron 14 For Kids Grey Gold www lebronss... 3 hr PatternPhartss 2
News Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ... 3 hr VersatilePhartss 2
News Linda Sarsour Is Left's Newest Star 3 hr NewestPhartss 6
News Family Day activities in Halton Hills 3 hr ActivityPhartss 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,437 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC