Super sub Moussa Dembele scores three...

Super sub Moussa Dembele scores three as Celtic go 29 unbeaten at St Johnstone.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Shopper

Substitute Moussa Dembele scored a sensational second-half hat-trick as Celtic extended their unbeaten domestic run to 29 games with a 5-2 win at St Johnstone. Midfielder Liam Henderson curled in the opener for the runaway Ladbrokes Premiership leaders in the sixth minute but Saints defender Keith Watson equalised with a header before an own goal by Hoops defender Dedryck Boyata had the home side ahead at the interval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Shopper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The War on Potholes: It's late winter, and the ... 15 min Disturbed 5
Poll Farts Like the Attention (Jul '15) 58 min GreatPphartz 5
News Bowling With Weird Al: How America's Greatest P... 1 hr AlPhartz 2
News Could Brady be best ever? 1 hr SeedPhartce 6
Super Bowl LI -Why did the Falcons CHOKE? 1 hr WingedPhartce 2
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 2 hr BowlPhart 178
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) 5 hr Phart Like a Priest 193
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,460 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC