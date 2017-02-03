Super sub Moussa Dembele scores three as Celtic go 29 unbeaten at St Johnstone.
Substitute Moussa Dembele scored a sensational second-half hat-trick as Celtic extended their unbeaten domestic run to 29 games with a 5-2 win at St Johnstone. Midfielder Liam Henderson curled in the opener for the runaway Ladbrokes Premiership leaders in the sixth minute but Saints defender Keith Watson equalised with a header before an own goal by Hoops defender Dedryck Boyata had the home side ahead at the interval.
