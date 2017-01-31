Sunderland manager David Moyes has ordered his players to develop an ugly streak
David Moyes has ordered his Sunderland players to develop an ugly streak to dig the club out of Premier League relegation trouble once again. The Black Cats scrapped their way to a creditable 0-0 home draw with high-flying Tottenham on Tuesday evening as they produced a concerted rearguard action to keep the visitors at bay after the break.
