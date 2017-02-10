Stuart Broad backs Joe Root for England captaincy but wouldn't turn it down
Stuart Broad believes Joe Root is the man to lead England following Alastair Cook's decision to resign but concedes he would not turn the captaincy down if it came his way. The England and Wales Cricket Board's are deciding on a new Test captain after Cook called time on his reign last week and vice-captain Root is widely tipped to get the role.
