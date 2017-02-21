Stoke boss Mark Hughes keen to avoid ...

Stoke boss Mark Hughes keen to avoid another Tottenham drubbing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Halesowennews.co.uk

But the Potters boss is confident his side are in much better shape now than the last time the teams met in terms of their chances of securing a positive result against Mauricio Pochettino's men. Stoke have been thrashed 4-0 at home by Spurs in each of the last two meetings between the clubs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News College Football Star Arrested On Public Intoxi... 1 hr InteractionPhartts 4
News Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo... 2 hr AtlantaPharts 160
News Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very... 8 hr LinkPharter 4
News Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra... 11 hr MorePhart 2
News Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's... 11 hr SaidPhart 26
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Fri SignPhartc 2
News Huron Aggies defeat Coalinga Oilers in two games (May '08) Fri EatPhartss 46
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,055 • Total comments across all topics: 279,149,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC