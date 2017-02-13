Spurs top Pacers for NBA-record 20th straight winning season
Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs clinched their NBA-record 20th consecutive winning season with a 110-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 10 of his 19 points during the final 6 1/2 minutes as the Spurs improved to 42-13 in the season following Tim Duncan's retirement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Order of Manitoba honours 12, including Tom Coc... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|AnyPhartz
|20
|Bizarre finish has Raptors crying foul after lo...
|1 hr
|YardPhartz
|78
|My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD
|3 hr
|MyPhartss
|2
|Farts Like the Attention (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|Adoptpharts
|11
|Super Bowl LI -Why did the Falcons CHOKE?
|11 hr
|Drumpharts
|8
|Total Team Effort (Feb '06)
|11 hr
|Teampharts
|2
|DeForge traded to Indiana (Feb '06)
|11 hr
|Tattoopharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC