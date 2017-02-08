Sports stars and celebrities attend t...

Sports stars and celebrities attend thanksgiving service for Heyhoe Flint

Sports stars and celebrities were among those who joined the congregation at the thanksgiving service for the life of Baroness Rachael Heyhoe Flint in Wolverhampton. Many others watched on as a funeral cortege made its journey on Wednesday afternoon from Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club stadium at Molineux to St Peter's Church close to the city centre.

