Sports stars and celebrities attend thanksgiving service for Heyhoe Flint
Sports stars and celebrities were among those who joined the congregation at the thanksgiving service for the life of Baroness Rachael Heyhoe Flint in Wolverhampton. Many others watched on as a funeral cortege made its journey on Wednesday afternoon from Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club stadium at Molineux to St Peter's Church close to the city centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Freepressseries.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High time Kashmir issue gets resolved, says Sha...
|10 hr
|Couplepharts
|4
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|10 hr
|Getspharts
|2
|NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broa...
|11 hr
|JoinsPharts
|2
|Western Michigan heads to Illinois as a favorite
|11 hr
|HopingPharts
|79
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|11 hr
|JuicyPharts
|187
|Joy
|14 hr
|SawPhartce
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|Trojan
|32,729
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC