Sporting bodies urged to take 'zero tolerance' approach on homophobia

15 hrs ago

Sporting authorities should take a "zero tolerance" approach to homophobia, with immediate and lengthy stadium bans for fans who hurl anti-gay abuse, MPs have said. Attitudes towards gay, lesbian and bisexual people within sport - and particularly football - are "out of step with wider society", said the House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee in a hard-hitting report.

